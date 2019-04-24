Daniel Bryan was not backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to PWInsider. Bryan had been advertised for the show locally.

Bryan has been away since losing the WWE Title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 on April 7. Word coming out of the big event was that Bryan was dealing with an injury, and that the nature of his situation was being closely guarded by the company. It was reported that Bryan was to be examined by doctors following the post-WrestleMania SmackDown, but there's been no news on what they found.

There are no WWE live events this weekend due to the upcoming European tour, but Bryan is not scheduled for Monday's blue brand live event in Huntington, West Virginia. There's no word yet on if he will work the European tour, but he is still advertised by WWE and locally.

Bryan was cleared to return to the ring in March 2018 after being out of action since April 2015 due to a history of concussions and the problems that came with them. Bryan went through a lengthy process to get cleared by WWE doctors and part of the agreement with WWE to get cleared was that he would see WWE doctors backstage after every match, he would undergo Impact concussion testing, and he would undergo a neuropsychological evaluation until WWE felt like he was okay.

Triple H spoke with The Express in 2018 and said the company would be keeping a close eye on Bryan's health.

"He's cleared his return to the ring, we'll absolutely keep an eye out," Triple H said. "As I said the other day, our first and foremost responsibility is the health and well-being of our talent when they are on the roster with us, so we want them to be as healthy as possible. That is extremely important to us and we will always try to do what is best for their health, their well-being and this situation is no different."

See Also ESPN Reveals Concussion Tests Daniel Bryan Must Do After Each Match, Bryan On His Health And Future

Bryan has not tweeted since early March and his Twitter profile photo still features the WWE Title, indicating he's been off social media since before WrestleMania. Stay tuned for updates on his status.