Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet recently spoke with former WWE Superstar Darren Young in Los Angeles. You can see the full interview above. Chris also sent us the following highlights from the interview.

Young was released from WWE on October 29, 2017, and he said that whole year really broke him. Young revealed that WWE's Mark Carrano called him about the release, just one day after he was doing a promotional appearance with Enzo Amore and The Miz.

"I'm going to be honest with you 2017 broke me, 2018 really opened my eyes and in 2019 I've just been making moves," Young said. "Taking acting class, getting those reps in out here in LA. I've been out here almost 2 years now. When I got released, nothing last forever. It was a little weird how I got released, I was doing media at an LA Clippers game with Enzo and Miz and the next day I got a call from Mark Carrano that I was going to be released. Life goes on."

Young also talked about when Triple H made him cry backstage. Young said he was told he couldn't use the Crossface Chicken Wing because it was a dangerous hold, only to find out it was being saved for Asuka.

"It's unfortunate that someone didn't have my back because when I was having my last feud with The Miz, I was told I couldn't use the Crossface Chicken Wing because it was a dangerous hold. Legit," Young said. "I said I know what I'm doing, I'm not going to kill anyone. Fast forward and I found out the move was being saved for Asuka. The Miz pointed that out to me in the locker room weeks later and I was like 'I f*cking knew it!' It broke my heart. I've got pictures of him on my wall in my childhood room. It broke my heart. I cried like a baby backstage and he came over and was like 'Darren, why are you crying?'"

Young, who came out while with WWE, recalled Finn Balor's pro-LGBTQ WrestleMania 34 entrance and said that was the most hurtful part about being released.

"I'll be honest with you, the release wasn't that hurtful it was more hurtful at last year's WrestleMania seeing Finn Balor in the opening match and the LGBTQ colors were embraced under his umbrella," Young said. "I love Finn, I love Finn to death but I was like 'Man, you just released me a few months ago. Give a dog a bone. Let me embrace it.' I want to be able to go out there and show people that being gay comes in all different sizes and shapes. I don't celebrate being gay, I celebrate living my life free from hate and free from judgement."

Young also said Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon really embraced him when he came out, telling him everything would be OK.

"It was Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon who really embraced me and let me know that everything would be OK," Young said. "Vince genuinely talked to me for 20 minutes about his best friend Pat Patterson being gay. Pat's a great guy. I'm not a bitter wrestler and I'll never be a bitter wrestler. Vince gave me a shot and I'm grateful that he gave me a shot."

What did Young think about being called the "Black John Cena" at times? "Well I wish I made black John Cena type money. I think I have that All-American chin like him," he said.

Young also revealed that he's trying to get signed by All Elite Wrestling.

"I've been trying to get into AEW," he revealed. "I feel like I still have a lot left in the tank. I contacted Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi. I've also contacted Ring Of Honor. I still want to be able to represent and contribute in the wrestling world because I'm still a diehard fan, I still have a lot left in the tank. I'm 35 years old and I feel so alive. Hopefully with this interview people can spread the word about me wanting to get into AEW or ROH or New Japan."