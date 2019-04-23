After an 18-year absence from the ring, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette made his return to the squared circle so wrestling fans could put some respect on his name.

Arquette has remained a wrestling fan in the meantime and was ringside at WrestleMania 35. He talked with Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about Kofi Kingston's World Title win and what similarities there are between that achievement and him winning the WCW World Title in 2000.

"It was amazing. We're polar opposites of the world – somebody who didn't deserve it and somebody who completely earned it. I thought it was incredibly special and I've learned a lot since I won the championship. So, I learned why people were so mad at me, and seeing that, that's what it's about," revealed Arquette.

"I always loved The New Day gimmick and those guys. It's cool but I think WWE still needs a lot more diversity. I love seeing all that stuff and more power to him."

Arquette was asked if he was present at WrestleMania to perhaps campaign for a spot in the Royal Rumble next year.

"Part of this whole thing is just being accepted in general," Arquette said of him wrestling again.

He then told a story about how Ric Flair went out of his way to tell the locker room that David was "one of us" back in WCW after he won the championship.

"I was like oh my gosh and it was such a cool moment. But I never really felt that until I came back and started training and had my match with RJ City," stated Arquette. "It's all about acceptance, it's not that I need to be in the Rumble as I don't want to take anyone's spot.

"But you always want to be accepted to these different groups."

Arquette and Flair always had a good relationship and Arquette was at Flair's 70th birthday party where he presented The Nature Boy with a creepy puppet as a gift.

"Ric is such a classy guy," said Arquette, "but he had a look on his face that was like, 'why the hell would you give me something like this?'"

I couldn't make it to Ric Flair's #70th but I FaceTimed with him and he said "Remember to wear that belt to the bar and buy everyone a drink!" Happy Birthday @RicFlairNatrBoy this is your present pic.twitter.com/ztRQSTw5kC — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) February 23, 2019

Arquette says he owns a club in Los Angeles where there are a lot of puppets and girls at the club, for some reason, like to make out with them.

"It's funny," Arquette said of Flair. "He found a place for it – it's to hold his toilet paper [laughs]."



Wrestling Inc's full interview with Arquette was included in a recent edition of our WINCLY podcast. The full audio can be heard in the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Arquette discusses how his World Title win differs from Kofi Kingston's, how his deathmatch affected his pro wrestling and acting careers, his upcoming match against Ken Anderson at Legends of Wrestling, the booking of Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35, the creepy puppet he gave to Ric Flair as a gift and more.

