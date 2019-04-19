According to David Starr who was supposed to be in an ROH World Championship match on April 21 at Berale Club in Central Israel, the title match won't be happening. He will still be battling former champion Jay Lethal at Israeli Pro Wrestling Association's Passover Bash 2019.

Starr pointed out on Twitter that if Lethal lost the title prior to the event, which he did to Matt Taven, then he should be facing the new champion. That's all according to an article from ROH's website.

His first tweet today about the incident was: "Dear Ring of Honor and Sinclair Broadcasting, want to explain why you decided to lie to IPWA & the Israeli wrestling fans? Regardless, the fans will get everything I have when I face Jay, but maybe its time you should reconsider the "honor" part of your name."

The day before, Starr shared a poster of the match, which someone did ask him about it not being against Taven. Starr replied with: "Ring of Honor and Sinclair Broadcasting lied. Big shock. #fakenews."

The title match was supposed to be the first time the ROH World Championship would be on the line in Israel.

Dear @ringofhonor @WeAreSinclair,



Want to explain why you decided to lie to IPWA & the Israeli wrestling fans?



Regardless, the ???????? fans will get everything I have when I face Jay, but maybe its time you should reconsider the "honor" part of your name. pic.twitter.com/S4CPGUn977 — (((David Starr)))?? (@TheProductDS) April 19, 2019

How dare you attempt to quote my feelings on what this match could've meant to me.



You never consulted with me in any capacity.



But I think you already know how I felt about it... pic.twitter.com/jhhX0ImHKv — (((David Starr)))?? (@TheProductDS) April 19, 2019

If you don't like being called a "far right wing extemist corporate propaganda machine" don't be one.



And if you don't like being associated with a "far right wing extremist corporate propaganda machine" then disassociate with it. — (((David Starr)))?? (@TheProductDS) April 19, 2019