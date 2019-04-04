WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Vulture Hound to promote his new "Positively Unstoppable" book. The interview was done before WWE announced the "Winner Takes All" Triple Threat with Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the WrestleMania 35 main event, but Page said the female Superstars could absolutely be a WrestleMania main event.

Regarding the WrestleMania 35 main event, Page praised Rousey as a top draw, and called Lynch the female version of WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

"Well, I think there's no bigger draw than Ronda (laughs). I heard her say in an interview one time that everything in her life prepared her for this (wrestling), and Becky can go out there and have a hell of a match with her," DDP said. "She (Becky) is like a female Jake Roberts. She has all the tools. She's got an amazing look. Has all the tools in the ring, and she is believable as a son of a b---h, but she can also make her opponent look unbelievable. Ronda's still finding her way, she's doing very well, and she's going to be amazing.

"So I think they can carry it, but they never do one main event at WrestleMania anyway, there is always a couple of them. It's not all on one match. But when it was Rock vs. Hogan – that was the main event (laughs). When it was Austin and Rock – that was the match. But since then, they've spent a lot of time having a couple of featured matches because they have such a big talent pool. But they could absolutely be one of the main events at Mania."

DDP continued his praise for Rousey. He was one of the few people that went out of their way to tell everyone how Rousey was going to deliver with her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 last year. Page was asked how satisfying it is to see where she is now, and he also revealed that he has been mentoring Lacey Evans.

"She's a world class athlete. And she didn't just come in and think, 'Oh, I think I'll wrestle now.' She's a fan," DDP said. "So when you grow up a fan and you use the moniker of 'Rowdy' that was made famous by Roddy Piper, and Roddy gives you his blessing to use the name, that's something. So I knew she had all that in her. And again, work ethic at a different level. And I'm really surprised her husband, Travis Browne is not down at the WWE Performance Center, because he loves wrestling too. He's money. He actually sent me a picture a few months ago of him and Ronda doing DDPY in the ring.

"Her whole Four Horsewomen do the program. They'll put up videos of them doing DDPY. Those girls at the PC work so hard and I was really excited to see Lacey Evans get the call up to the main roster. We became good friends, and I mentor her, she does the program all the time. I have so much respect for what these girls are doing. The bottom line is after all this time, everything we've been doing, it's finally taking off. There is a quote that I use which says: 'It's okay to want to be rich and famous. You just can't want it first.' There is a lot of work that goes into being rich and famous. It's the message that I try to put out there, just put the work in, keep moving forward, and anything is possible."

DDP is close to All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and recently appeared in an AEW "Road to Double Or Nothing" episode to talk about the future of the company with other WWE Hall of Famers. Page was also a part of Cody's entourage for his NWA World Heavyweight Title match against Nick Aldis at All In last year, along with Tommy Dreamer and Glacier. DDP later confirmed in a media interview that he refused to take any money from Cody or The Young Bucks for the All In booking. Speaking in this new interview, Page talked some about AEW and Cody, calling him one of his most favorite people on the planet, when asked what he thinks we can expect from AEW in a year or a few years.

"You know it's interesting because I did an interview with Cody a little over a year ago, and I just wanted to bring people up to speed with where he was at and what he was doing. Also, I wanted to give him Dusty's coat, which Dusty gave to me. And it's really amazing how much his life changed over that one year," DDP said. "This year, we did it again. I did a motivational Monday on my DDPY app with Cody, and it was pieces of our interview, and it was looking at how much your life can change in one year when you're owning it. Cody has been around me since he was eight years old, and I don't mean around like we just say 'hey, how are you doing?' I've been mentoring him for f--king twenty years. He's one of my favourite people on the planet. So seeing what they have done, and how it's all come together over this last year has been amazing. It was so cool to be backstage at ALL IN and watching him talk to the boys before the show and telling them to have fun. He'd hear people out if they had an idea, but he told them how to do it because he had a vision.

"He and I spoke before ALL IN; we talked about how it might be his one chance to do a show like that. Obviously, that's not the case now. It's turned into this thing with Tony Khan, and they are doing something that is ridiculously extraordinary. They've got their Double or Nothing show, and I think they have another show planned, and they are working on their TV show. I don't know exactly where that is right now; we help him shoot videos that he needs because our quality is so high. We help him do that, just because he's my boy. I don't get involved any more than just being a sounding board for him. I think there is a lot of potential there, but it will all come down to what the TV looks like. The biggest thing for him is the fans, and keeping that one on one relationship, and having that interaction with them. That's going to be interesting to watch as they move forward because as they get bigger and bigger, then it's tough to be so relatable. So far, he's a hundred percent relatable."