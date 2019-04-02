- Above is a new video package to celebrate the WWE career of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, which premiered on RAW. The tribute features comments from Big Show, Randy Orton, John Cena, Triple H, and more. Angle will face Baron Corbin in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

- The dark segment after this week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC saw Dean Ambrose come out to attack Corbin following his main event win over Rey Mysterio. Ambrose did not appear on this week's RAW broadcast, but he lost the Last Man Standing main event to Drew McIntyre last week.

The dark segment saw Ambrose drop Corbin with a Dirty Deeds and then bow to the crowd. Ambrose hit the turnbuckles to pose and then pointed to the WrestleMania 35 sign, indicating he may be at the big event from MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Ambrose, who is expected to finish up with the company after Sunday's big event, has not been announced for a WrestleMania 35 match as of this writing, but he could end up being in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, or he could make some sort of appearance in matches with his partners from The Shield - McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- Below is a new promo for Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the first big event of WrestleMania 35 weekend. Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 6pm ET.

The following matches have been announced for Takeover as of this writing: WALTER vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Matt Riddle vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Ricochet and Aleister Black (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders, Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4 Way, plus Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title.