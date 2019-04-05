- "All Out Life" by Slipknot has been announced as the new WWE NXT theme song. You can hear the new theme song for the black & yellow brand above.

- WWE announced the following SuperCard update for WrestleMania 35:

WWE SuperCard introduces WrestleMania 35 tier in latest update Test your might on The Grandest Stage of Them All by taking on the challenges that await in the WrestleMania 35 tier of WWE SuperCard. WWE SuperCard is getting its "Grandest" update yet — and just in time for WrestleMania. The popular card-battling WWE mobile game for iOS and Android unveils the WrestleMania 35 tier this week, unleashing more than 60 new Superstar cards for immediate use. The new cards will introduce several new Superstars as well as updated designs for the competitors who will face off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Among the highlights being included in the WrestleMania 35 tier are: * The WWE SuperCard debut of NXT Superstars including WALTER, Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley

* Bonus cards with original artwork designed by WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger

* The ability to improve the speed of in-ring action by toggling to 60 FPS mode on compatible devices

* Support cards no longer counting towards resetting tiers

* New animations for the Signature Moves of Superstar cards 2K will offer more details about the WrestleMania 35 tier update on its official social media platforms in the coming days. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- WWE officials William Regal and Canyon Ceman were scouting talents at Game Changer Wrestling's big Bloodsport indie event in New York City on Thursday. Dean Ambrose was also spotted with them at the event. Regal then scouted talents at the Battleclub Pro indie event in Brooklyn. You can see a photo of the group at Bloodsport below: