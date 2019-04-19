- The video above is from the Bella Twins YouTube channel. It's about Brie and Nikki (and other WWE Superstars) competing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare starting on April 22.

- Beth Phoenix just announced on Twitter that the Divas Of Doom got a personal invite for the RAW European Tour and asked the Women's Tag Division who is going to step up against "The Best There Is?" Her and Natalya recently teamed back up during WrestleMania 35.

Below is Phoenix's announcement:

- WWE unveiled new GIFs from the week. The GIFs include Roman Reigns coming to SmackDown Live, Sami Zayn on A Moment Of Bliss, and Lio Rush's reaction of AJ Styles coming to RAW. You can check out all the new GIFs here.