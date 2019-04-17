- WWE posted this new video from BODYARMOR, featuring Dolph Ziggler training and talking about what pushes him to be the best. Ziggler, who has been on a hiatus from WWE, promoted the product and talked about how he's become a "Renaissance man" as of late.

"For the last few years after perfecting my craft as much as I can and doing everything I can in the ring to show them that not only am I the best, that anyone who's in the ring with me is second best at the same time, I have become this Renaissance Man that where I can do go PR tours, I can go do political commentary, I can do stand-up comedy shows, I can do movies and television shows, but with my life, with everything that I strive to be the entire time, most of it is based around fitness. Not only feeling better, being smarter, having more options than everyone else. I want to look the part, I want to be in the best possible shape.

"I have this need to be the best at anything I do. When I put all that hard work in, I'm a perfectionist, so even when I do have almost 100,000 people chanting or booing when I do what I do in that ring, I live for it and I feel that moment, and you can feel the energy of the people on your body to where it makes the hair on my arms stand up. And I know walking down that ramp, no one's going to outlook me, no one's going to outdo me. Everything I do right now is what everyone in the back's going to pretend they can do the next day, and look up to and think that's the bar, how can I be that good? It goes to show that my routine for my body, keeping it at peak levels to be able to perform in the ring and outdo everyone else. It's because everything that comes into me needs to be to make myself better. So, when I take that BODYARMOR, you have natural sweeteners, natural flavor, I know that when you get those electrolytes, they're potassium packed, you know you're not getting that wasted sodium. It's to replenish everything I lost busting my butt doing those workouts, busting my butt in the ring, showing everyone who's the boss, who's the best, and it's just as important to refuel your body after those workouts, and that's where BODYARMOR comes in."

- Below is the synopsis for next Tuesday's episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network with The Miz and Maryse:

"Shop 'til You Draft: Mike runs errands with Monroe while trying to do his fantasy football drafts at the same time."

- As noted, Kairi Sane came up from WWE NXT to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup last night. Led by Paige, she will be teaming with Asuka on the main roster now. Sane's former "Sky Pirates" partner Io Shirai took to Twitter to wish her well last night.

Shirai wrote, "Kairi, Congratulations on your new adventure! Best of luck on your journey!! You will remain my best friend forever. I'll continue my own voyage, too! I can't wait to reunite the Sky Pirates one day!"

