Drew McIntyre took the route less traveled with his WWE return as he willingly went to NXT to sharpen his tools beforehand. That's not something that many veterans would choose to do, but McIntyre had a method behind his madness in going to NXT as he told DC 101.

"It was a tough decision to decide to come back until I spoke to Triple H on the phone. He'd been watching what I was doing, he was very proud and made it clear that it was time to come home," said McIntyre. "We both decided NXT was the place to start because of the hardcore fanbase that had been following my career outside of the company. That was the best way to reintroduce myself. I got to be a part of NXT and a leader there which I enjoyed more than anything."

In 2017 McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode at TakeOver: Brooklyn III to become the first person to win the NXT Championship after having previously been on the main roster. He prevailed in the match despite being nervous while making his way to the ring.

"Entrance-wise I've been a little nervous," admitted McIntyre. "We had the fire dept band and they were playing the bagpipes and had the drums there for my entrance. I was little bit nervous and I didn't want to mess it up. I was walking out to the ring, and we're doing it live, I saw the pipers and I was just amped out of my mind. Poor Bobby Roode got chopped to death."

Speaking of nerves, McIntyre says he is a bit nervous about his first WrestleMania singles match. He'll take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and says the two of them will bring a physicality that no other match can compare to.

"I got the butterflies, I've got the nerves. The day that stops is the day I retire," stated McIntyre. "I feel beyond ready and with someone like Roman, who like you say is used to that big stage, a phenomenal performer and so physical like myself. I know we're bringing something that no one else will be able to compete with because we're two big physical guys.

"It's going to be a war. It's going to be great."