- WWE cameras are following Drew McIntyre around this week for his WrestleMania 35 Diary series. Above is the first video entry with Drew preparing for Sunday's match against Roman Reigns.

- Below are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode. The show featured Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, Isla Dawn vs. Kay Lee Ray, Joe Coffey vs. Trent Seven in the main event, and more.

- The Empire State Building in New York City will light up red & yellow on Sunday for WrestleMania 35. As seen below, Becky Lynch, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan appeared at a demonstration earlier today: