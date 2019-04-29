- Tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature 2019 WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James and Billy Gunn riding to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35. Above is a preview clip.

- RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil turns 42 years old today while former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal turns 34 and former WCW Tag Team Champion Paul Roma turns 59.

- Triple H has announced a new WWE NXT Road Trip for late June. The black & yellow brand will visit San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am CT via NXTTickets.com.

Superstars advertised include NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, The Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Matt Riddle and others.

Below is Triple H's tweet along with WWE's announcement: