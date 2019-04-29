- Tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature 2019 WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James and Billy Gunn riding to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35. Above is a preview clip.
- RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil turns 42 years old today while former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal turns 34 and former WCW Tag Team Champion Paul Roma turns 59.
- Triple H has announced a new WWE NXT Road Trip for late June. The black & yellow brand will visit San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am CT via NXTTickets.com.
Superstars advertised include NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, The Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Matt Riddle and others.
Below is Triple H's tweet along with WWE's announcement:
NXT Live heads to Texas and Oklahoma this June
Texas and Oklahoma, two sports-entertainment hotbeds dating back decades, will soon get a dose of the black-and-yellow brand of action.
As announced by WWE COO Triple H on Twitter, NXT will hit the road this June with four Live Events in the Lone Star State and the Sooner State.
The tour kicks off Thursday, June 20, at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio before heading to the Revention Music Center in Houston on Friday, June 21. The Texas leg of the road trip then wraps up Saturday, June 22, with an event at Dallas' South Side Ballroom. From there, the Superstars of NXT will travel to The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 23, for the final stop on the tour.
Tickets for all four events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time.
Don't miss your chance to see Superstars like NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, The Undisputed ERA, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Mia Yim and more, live and in action.*
Head to NXTtickets.com this Friday to secure your seat!
*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.
Announcing the next #NXTRoadTrip in...#NXTSanAntonio 6/20#NXTHouston 6/21#NXTDallas 6/22#NXTOKC 6/23— Triple H (@TripleH) April 29, 2019
Tickets for the June @WWENXT tour of Texas and Oklahoma go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am CT. https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/Jy1NnjbHbU