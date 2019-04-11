At ROH /NJPW G1 Supercard, Enzo and Big Cass jumped the barricade after the Guerrillas of Destiny won both the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships in a "Winner Take All" match against PCO & Brody King, EVIL & SANADA, and The Briscoes.

The duo began brawling with The Briscoes and Bully Ray (who came down to the ring), most of what went down was not shown on the PPV. As noted, reportedly the duo has not officially signed with ROH, but is expected to start with them soon.

In the video below, Cass and Enzo cut a promo about their new shirts, which they say are only available for the next ten days. Enzo and Cass also referred to themselves as "nZo" and "caZXL."