EVOLVE 126 happened last tonight in Ybor City, Florida with EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory retaining his title against Raul Mendoza. There were also several EVOLVE vs. NXT matches too.

Below are the full results from last night's show.

* Brandon Watts & Randy Summers defeated Mikey Spandex & DMC

* Brandi Lauren defeated Lacey Lane

* Kona Reeves defeated Colby Corino

* Adrian Jaoude vs. Anthony Henry match ended in a non-finish

* Shane Thorne defeated Curt Stallion

* Leon Ruff defeated AR Fox and Adrian Alanis (Triple Threat match)

* Angelo Dawkins defeated Eddie Kingston (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory defeated Raul Mendoza

* WWN Champion JD Drake defeated Shane Strickland