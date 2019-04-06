There was an incident during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Bret Hart and Natalya were doing the induction for The Hart Foundation.

The incident began when a fan apparently rushed the ring and tried to tackle Bret at the podium. The camera cut away to a blank screen for about a minute, but came back to Edge, Beth Phoenix, Tyson Kidd, Drake Maverick and several others checking on Kidd and Hart. Fans were booing and chanting "asshole" at someone that was being held down on the floor near the ring setup. It looked like the fan was then carried out while fans chanted "asshole" at him. As the fan was being escorted, it appeared as if Dash Wilder punched him in the face, as seen below.

After the incident, Drake stepped to the podium and asked everyone to pay that guy no mind, to let's get back to the speech. Natalya then stepped to the podium with Bret and said it's time to get back to the speech. Fans rallied for Bret and Natalya as they resumed things.

Below are videos from the incident. Stay tuned for more on what happened.

