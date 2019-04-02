WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss appeared on tonight's go-home edition of WWE SmackDown to announce that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 35. Their opponents will be Ricochet and Aleister Black, Sheamus and Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bliss made her announcement tonight after The Usos, Black and Ricochet defeated The Bar, Rusev and Nakamura in eight-man action.

It's possible we see Black and Ricochet enter the WrestleMania 35 Fatal 4 Way as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions as they will challenge current champions The War Raiders at NXT "Takeover: New York" on Friday night, as the winners of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the current announced card:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H's career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre