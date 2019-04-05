Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" coverage beginning with the pre-show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

It's always possible that another Takeover match is added at the last minute, but below is the current announced card for tonight's big event:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Ricochet and Aleister Black (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners) vs. The War Raiders (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)