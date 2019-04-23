- As noted, Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley on tonight's WWE SmackDown to earn a title match with Becky Lynch for her SmackDown Women's Title at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. Becky will pull double duty that night as she defends her RAW Women's Title against Lacey Evans. Above is new post-SmackDown video of Kayla Braxton talking to Flair about the upcoming title shot. Kayla mentioned how Flair came up short in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

"I mean, define 'coming up short'," Flair said. "I didn't get pinned, I didn't tap out, so in my eyes I didn't lose. Yes, the ending was in Becky's favor, winner take all. She's, 'Oh yeah, I beat Ronda Rousey all on my own.' No, that was a Triple Threat. I helped her win both titles, and now she has to face me at Money In the Bank, because I earned my way. She keeps saying I didn't earn my way. No, I beat Bayley tonight, fair and square, and now she has to face me again at Money In the Bank."

Flair was asked if she sees Becky's match with Evans as an advantage for her at Money In the Bank. "Advantage, disadvantage. I don't really care. Becky has everything to lose, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain," Flair said.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live taping from Lincoln, Nebraska saw Roman Reigns wrestle Randy Orton until Elias interfered for the double team beatdown on Reigns. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor then made the save and helped Reigns clear the ring to end the show.

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter during tonight's SmackDown episode and tweeted a graphic to hype his upcoming blue brand debut. Murphy came to SmackDown from 205 Live in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup

Murphy has changed his Twitter name to "Best Kept Secret is Coming" and he tweeted the following during the show: