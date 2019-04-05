There are now rumors on former ROH World Champion Michael Elgin possibly signing with WWE.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced this week that Elgin has left the company after his contract expired on Sunday, March 31. Elgin chose not to renew the deal, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and the door is open for him to return if he wants to.

Regarding Elgin and WWE, there have reportedly been preliminary talks between the two sides.

Elgin participated in a WWE tryout back in mid-2010, the same camp Kevin Owens was at before being signed. Elgin noted in interviews back in 2015 that signing with WWE was one of his goals. WWE had interest in signing Elgin at the time but he ended up signing with NJPW after his ROH contract expired.