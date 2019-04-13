Former pro wrestler John Nord, popularly known in WWE as The Berzerker, was arrested and placed in custody on March 23 for multiple traffic violations in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Independent wrestler and interviewer Hannibal was scheduled to interview Nord, but it had to be canceled due to his arrest. Nord was supposed to be in attendance for the Markout at the Meadowlands convention which occurred on Sunday, April 7, in Secaucus, New Jersey.

According to public records, Nord was arrested at 5:23 p.m. on March 23, and placed in custody. He was arrested on two counts: one was a felony charge for driving while intoxicated/operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and the other a gross misdemeanor for driving after his license was canceled, which he was deemed "inimical to public safety." In Minnesota, this term means that a driver who has been found to be unable to safely control their vehicle, but without presenting a serious danger to others. However, licenses are canceled as inimical to public safety when drivers are deemed to pose too great of a risk to others, which forfeits their legal ability to continue driving.

Nord was placed on a 60,000 bond for the felony DWI charge. Although there was not any confirmation that he posted bail, organizers for the Markout at the Meadowlands event were told that he was not allowed to leave the state of Minnesota.

In 2018, an episode of Judge Mathis aired of Nord being sued for failing to pay two credit cards that was opened up for him from a friend who he met at a substance abuse facility that she worked at. Nord stated that he is in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, and paid back the plaintiff with "205 valuable wrestling dolls." The two credit cards totaled 4,759 dollars which Nord failed to repay. Nord stated that there was a 10,000 royalty check sent from WWE that he burned through, but another check that he expected which never came. The 205 wrestling dolls Nord gave her was in exchange for the promised royalty check, for her to sell online. The dolls played in Nord's favor, and reduced the judgment for the plaintiff to 3,059 dollars.

Just a few weeks ago regarding the matter, Christine Schmidt, the Plaintiff, commented, "Johnny is a Great person... Everyone's a little bit flawed we're not perfect."

Nord initally became popular while competing for the AWA under the names of Nord the Barbarian and Yukon John. His most popular run was while competing for WWE from 1991 to 1993, with his biggest feud during this time being with The Undertaker. After his WWE run, Nord competed for All Japan Pro Wrestling and had a short stint in WCW before retiring.