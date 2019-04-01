- Above is the new WrestleMania 35 prediction and preview special edition of WWE Now, featuring Cathy Kelley and Ryan Pappolla looking at some of the most anticipated matches at next Sunday's big event. The video was filmed at Tom's Restaurant in New York City.

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel has partnered with Caffeine.tv to stream exclusive content. WWE announced the following details on the partnership, which begins on Tuesday with Woods and AJ Styles:

UpUpDownDown teams up with Caffeine to stream exclusive content WWE's favorite gaming channel is coming to the popular streaming site Caffeine and bringing exclusive content and interactive experiences to the WWE Universe! Xavier Woods and AJ Styles will kick off things on Caffeine tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST when Woods and Styles get The Phenomenal One ready for the upcoming WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. The WWE Universe will be able to help prep Styles for his final battle in the Million Dollar Challenge later this week! Catch all the action here and keep with both UpUpDownDown and Caffeine's social channels for all the latest!

- Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, who was released by WWE back in October 2017, took to Instagram today and wrote about having mixed emotions for WWE's biggest week of the year, WrestleMania 35 Week. Rae will be in New York City next week as she's booked for WrestleCon.

"I have mixed emotions going into this week," she wrote on Instagram. "Super excited of course, it's one of the biggest weeks of the year & my favorite! But I'm also nostalgic & uncomfortable at times. There's a lot that I miss but more importantly I am thankful for having you guys. WWE fans, the best fans in the world, that show up to my events & buy my merch & share their lives with me! Thank you for caring. Thank you for letting me into your lives. See you in NYC!!"