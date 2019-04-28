- Above is the full 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match for a WWE Championship contract. It was The Miz who won the contract and who defeated Chris Jericho, Edge, Evan Bourne, John Morrison, Mark Henry, Randy Orton, and Ted DiBiase.

- Former WWE star Kevin Thorn and other stars are coming together for a good cause. The May 4 event is called B.rady D.estroys C.ancer presents "May The 4th Be With You" and it's to help a 6th grader with his fight against cancer. You can learn more about this event here.

- Nikki Bella shared on Instagram a photo of the progress of her soon to be home. Bella wrote: "Feel like I'm dreaming! Still can't believe I'm building a home! Feel like the luckiest girl ever. Loved checking in on all the progress."

Below is her post: