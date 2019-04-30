New Impact World Champion Brian Cage had a Twitter back & forth with MMA legend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock today, fueling speculation on a possible match between the two.

The exchange began after Impact's Scott D'Amore tweeted about a potential Shamrock vs. Cage match. He wrote, "Am I the only one curious to see what would happen if the legendary @ShamrockKen and current @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @MrGMSI_BCage squared off?"

Shamrock responded and promised to take the title from Cage. He wrote, "Let me help with the curiosity, the outlook is as follows... 100% probability of #snap #crackle and #pop followed by heavy precipitation from @MrGMSI_BCage as I stand over him as the new @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion!"

Cage responded, "Predicted outcomes could have strong percentage of probability, Minus the standing over me as new impact champ. normally maybe, but since I'm a machine ur percentage goes way down. I got a degree in Steiner math, So I know the numbers dont lie, and they spell disaster for you."

Shamrock then said it sounds like it's about time for the match to happen. Cage responded and said he respects Shamrock, and it would be an honor to wrestle him, but he believes Shamrock's time has come & gone.

Cage wrote, "Many have tried. All have failed. I got a lot of respect and admiration for you Ken, & it'd be an honor. But I think your time/ability to be able to break the machine has come & gone. Right now you look like the only things you're breaking is Jack & s--t. And Jack left town"

You can see their full exchange below:

