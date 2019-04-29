Tonight's WWE RAW opened with Alexa Bliss announcing the 4 red brand participants for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match - Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.
Your #RAW competitors in the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch:— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
- @BraunStrowman
- @KingRicochet
- @DMcIntyreWWE
- @BaronCorbinWWE #MomentofBliss pic.twitter.com/i1MewfkTxz
There's no word yet on when Bliss will reveal the other MITB Ladder Match participants, but it should be on tonight's show. Stay tuned for more updates.
The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card coming out of the opening segment with Bliss:
Men's MITB Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. 4 SmackDown Superstars TBA
Women's MITB Ladder Match
TBA
WWE Universal Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Roman Reigns vs. Elias