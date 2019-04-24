Gail Kim won the WWE Diva's Championship in her debut match, did two stints with the company, and has been named "the best women's wrestler in the world" by PWI Insider. So when she recently tweeted that Vince McMahon (and thus WWE) has "sh*tty booking," the wrestling world took notice.

Kim recently sat down with Miami entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet and explained these comments further.

"Our business is such a monopoly right now and Vince is the main man, WWE is the main company and they have a lot of money. Even if you don't work for the company, you either hope to get rehired or you maybe hope for the Hall of Fame. Whatever it is, they have that control over you and for me I experienced the company twice and I know it's a place that I would never want to return to. It was not a great time both times in my life, not just my career. So if I'm in a position where I'm able to speak up then I'm going to and wrestling fans are very passionate and the majority of them are very supportive but of course you're going to get the fans that don't want to hear the bad things. But at the same time, they have to realize that I'm speaking for the people that they're watching and love."

Kim, 42, retired from in-ring competition in late 2018 after winning the Impact Women's Championship for a record-breaking seventh time. Afterwards, she accepted a backstage role as producer and agent for the company. And she argues that Impact Wrestling has a better product than WWE.

"Right now I believe that Impact Wrestling's creative is better than WWE and I'm not lying, I truly believe that. It's not just because I work for them, all I hear from the general fan base is how badly the creative is right now in WWE and how they're not really enjoying the show and I get the opposite response from people who watch Impact. If you watch both shows and you have an opinion, then that's your opinion. But if you're not going to watch one show and then you'll have an opinion, to me it's like ok, you have to give them both a chance."

But despite such an illustrious career spanning multiple generations, she's continually been left out of WWE's Hall of Fame. It's something she tells Chris that she's OK with.

"Oh yeah, you gotta accept that. If you're going to be vocal, then they'll hold things against you. To me I always thought why would they put me in the Hall of Fame? I never did anything within their company. I mean I won the Women's Championship on my debut night, yes."

While Gail did retire in 2018, she's recently been inserted into a feud between Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard - a story that will see Kim return to the ring at Impact Wrestling Rebellion on April 28th.

So being an in-ring and backstage talent for Impact Wrestling means Kim also has her eyes on the competitive landscape, which now includes upstart AEW.

"I think that it's great that there's another place for wrestlers to go or for people who are in the wrestling business. I think it's great that they're standing for things like equal pay from what I've heard and things that maybe we don't get in other places in the wrestling industry, they're trying to provide for us."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the source.

