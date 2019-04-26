- The above video is the latest ROH Throwback from Ring of Honor's YouTube channel. The match was Flip Gordon vs. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis for the title, which Aldis won by submission and retained the title. It took place at ROH's Honor for All event.

- Gail Kim threw the first pitch at today's Toronto Blue Jays game. Kim will be going against Tessa Blanchard on April 28 at Impact's PPV, Rebellion. Rebellion will be taking place in Toronto at The Rebel Complex.

Below are photos:

A first pitch with IMPACT! ??



Thank you to @gailkimITSME for joining us! pic.twitter.com/eOjm6amkag — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 27, 2019

- Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein shared some news about her shirt sales from Pro Wrestling Tees. According to her tweet, this month has been her highest from Pro Wrestling Tees since she opened the store. Fans of the Klein can check out her shirts here.

Below is Klein's tweet: