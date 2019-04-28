- Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim came out of retirement tonight to face Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion. Kim last wrestled for Impact in November of 2017 where she won the Impact Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory. Blanchard would end up defeating Kim via submission. Tully Blanchard was also ringside for the match.




- Impact Wrestling announced its new streaming platform, Impact Plus, which will be available on May 1. The service will feature the promotion's library as well as exclusive events. This service will replace their current GWN streaming service. More information will be out next week.


- Impact Wrestling announced it will return to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 6 and 7 for a set of TV tapings.