- Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim came out of retirement tonight to face Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion. Kim last wrestled for Impact in November of 2017 where she won the Impact Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory. Blanchard would end up defeating Kim via submission. Tully Blanchard was also ringside for the match.

Tully Blanchard tells @Tess_Blanchard to show Gail Kim what being a Blanchard is all about. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/LJGWIiLucI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019

- Impact Wrestling announced its new streaming platform, Impact Plus, which will be available on May 1. The service will feature the promotion's library as well as exclusive events. This service will replace their current GWN streaming service. More information will be out next week.

Introducing IMPACT Plus!



A brand new platform built from the ground up to be the very best way to enjoy all your favorite IMPACT content!



It arrives May 1st! pic.twitter.com/UwkxYd9ilY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019

- Impact Wrestling announced it will return to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 6 and 7 for a set of TV tapings.