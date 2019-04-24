- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were recently at IGN's eSports Showdown for the new Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Above is behind-the-scenes footage from the event, courtesy of Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Garza Jr." name on Monday, April 22. As noted, WWE announced last week that Garza Jr. (aka Humberto Garza), Shane Strickland and Kushida had reported to the WWE Performance Center together to begin working with the company. It looks like Garza Jr. may be keeping that name in WWE. Garza is the nephew of former WCW star Hector Garza and the cousin of WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo.

- Below is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring the special Money In the Bank edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. The segment will feature the reveal of the participants for the men's and women's Money In the Bank Ladder Matches at the May 19 MITB pay-per-view.