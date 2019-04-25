Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of GCW Crime Wave, streaming live via Fite.tv. Tonight's event takes place at the Voltage Lounge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show!

Show opens with loud "GCW" chants from the crowd. Scott Sereny and Danny Havoc are on commentary and welcome us to Crime Wave. Opening contest is announced as a "f**k fest," and scheduled for one-fall. Grim Reefer is out first, followed by his opponents...Pinkie Sanchez, Facade, Wheeler Yuta, Brandon Kirk, and Kit Osbourne. Osbourne grabs a microphone to the dismay of the live crowd. He says that GCW is where he belongs, and he wanted his match to be on first before the crowd gets drunk and stupid.

Grim Reefer versus Pinkie Sanchez versus Facade versus Wheeler Yuta versus Brandon Kirk versus Kit Osbourne in a F**k Fest

Everyone superkicks Osbourne after he finishes his promo. Big brawl to start. In the ring Yuta locks in an octopus stretch, then lands a crucifix bomb to Kirk. Kirk fires back with a pop-up powerbomb and a spike piledriver. Sanchez goes after Yuta with chops. Frankensteiner and Spanish-Fly in succession from Sanchez. Facade grabs Sanchez's arm and uses the ropes to hit an arm-drag. Springboard enziguri by Facade. Osbourne surprises Facade with a running blockbuster. Reefer with a powerslam on Osbourne. He walks the ropes...Osbourne with an uppercut...he jumps up...Reefer with a Russian-Leg sweep out of nowhere! Yuta tosses Reefer to ringside...plancha from Yuta! Sanchez goes for a suicide dive but Kirk cuts him off. Burning hammer! Osbourne and Kirk stare each other down. Osbourne gains control, then hit a curb stomp. Reefer comes from behind again...burning hammer into the turnbuckle! Missile dropkick by Yuta! Action all over the place!

Sanchez and Yuta go at it again. Sanchez strings together his offense, landing a springboard dropkick to drop Yuta to the mat. Facade tries to sneak up on Sanchez...Sanchez hits a springboard DDT. Reefer suplexes Sanchez to the arena floor from inside the ring! He grabs a ladder and climbs...Swanton misses! Facade goes takes out the lot with a springboard 450 to the outside. Back in the ring...Facade nails Kirk with a superkick. He climbs...walks the ropes...coast-to-coast. He jacknife gets the pin.

Facade wins the F**k Fest by pinfall

The next match is also announced for one-fall. Gringo Loco makes his way to the ring. He'll be facing Ophidian in a singles-bout.

Gringo Loco versus Ophidian



Still to come for tonight's GCW Crime Wave:

GCW Champion Nick Gage vs Conor Claxton

Joey Janela vs. Tony Deppen

SHLAK vs Mance Warner

Homicide vs. Colby Corino

Jonathan Gresham vs. KTB

Marko Stunt vs. Jimmy Lloyd

