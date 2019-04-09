New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the match cards for the Wrestling Hi no Kuni event, along with Sengoku Lord. Both events are in relation to the Wrestling Dontaku tour.

Sengoku Lord takes place on Saturday, April 20th and two titles will be on the line. Kota Ibushi defends the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. and Juice Robinson defends the IWGP United States Championship against Bad Luck Fale.

Wrestling Hi no Kuni takes place on Monday, April 29 and will feature Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa v. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

New Japan has also announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan will miss the entire tour due to injury. Tenzan is dealing with a knee issue while Tanahashi has suffered a left elbow injury. It is unknown when both men are set to return.

Here are the cards for both events:

April 20 - Sengoku Lord - Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. Zack Sabre Jr - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Juice Robinson (c) v. Bad Luck Fale - IWGP United States Championship

* SHO, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada v. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hirooki Goto v. Hikuleo and Jay White

* Mikey Nicholls v. Chase Owens

* Dragon Lee, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe v. Taiji Ishimori, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima v. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino v. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

April 29 - Wrestling Hi no Kuni 2019 - Grand Messe Kumamoto

* Hirooki Goto v. Jay White

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) v.Togi Makabe & Toru Yano - IWGP Tag Team Championship

* SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada v. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens

* Mikey Nicholls v. Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee v. Hikuleo and Taiji Ishimori

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, YOSHI-HASHI and Jeff Cobb v. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma v. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Toa Henare