- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Columbus, Ohio in this new video.
- Former WWE Champion The Rock has made Variety's 2019 Star Salaries list. They list The Great One at making $20 million per film in 2019. Variety noted that Rock routinely makes $20 million or more on his big action movies.
- As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese for tonight's episode. There's no word yet on when #1 contender Ariya Daivari will get his title shot from Nese.
Per General Manager @WWEMaverick, the main event of #205Live will be #CruiserweightChampion @TonyNese facing his former best friend @DrewGulak in a rematch from the #CruiserweightChampionship Tournament...only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KEdbd1Gdcf— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 30, 2019