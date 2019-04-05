- Above is another entry from Triple H's Road to WrestleMania 35 video series on YouTube, featuring his trip with Stephanie McMahon to the World Congress of Sports in Dana Point, CA earlier this week to talk the business of WWE.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i turns 74 and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 63.

- Thursday's EVOLVE 125 event from New York City saw WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly lose to EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. After the match, The Undisputed Era's O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish attacked Theory. The Undisputed Era then cut a promo and said this was not the last EVOLVE has seen of The Undisputed Era. They also said Adam Cole could not be there because he was preparing for the "Takeover: New York" 2 of 3 Falls match with Johnny Gargano for the vacant NXT Title.

EVOLVE 125 also saw other matches with NXT Superstars in action - Adrian Jaoude defeated Harlem Bravado, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defeated Colby Corino, Dawkins lost to WWN Live Champion JD Drake, Montez Ford of The Street Profits defeated WWE prospect Shane Strickland. There was also an in-ring segment with NXT's Court Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway.

Below is post-show video of The Undisputed Era along with footage of Moore: