- Last night's WWE RAW saw Naomi defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay in singles action. Above is post-show video of The IIconics downplaying the loss to the WWE reporter.

- John Cena turns 42 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic turns 32, Impact Wrestling star Moose turns 35, AEW star Britt Baker turns 28, WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas turns 65, and former Impact star Jessie Godderz turns 33. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.

- Lana took to Twitter during last night's RAW to praise husband Rusev.

She wrote, "He is the baddest. He marches to the beat of his own drum, he isn't defined by one billionaires opinion, or by the universe's thoughts. America has taught him it's not about loses!It's what you do with loses that will define your future! Rugged @RusevBUL is the AMERICAN DREAM"

