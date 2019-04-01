- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring 10 merciless moments where Triple H demonstrated what he's capable of when he goes No Holds Barred. The Game will face Batista in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35 next Sunday.

- Randy Orton turns 39 years old today. Orton will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35.

- Below is a new WrestleMania 35 teaser for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey will defend her title in the WrestleMania main event against Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Tonight's RAW may feature an announcement on Flair defending her title in that match as well.