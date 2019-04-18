- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage from Kairi Sane's WWE NXT farewell. Sane came to SmackDown in the WWE Superstar Shakeup this week, to team with Asuka under the guidance of Paige. Last night's NXT episode saw Sane lose to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and per the stipulation, Sane can no longer challenge for the NXT Women's Title.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand did the best in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. As of this writing, 63% voted for SmackDown while 37% voted for RAW.

The red brand received the following Superstars in the Shakeup: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander. The blue brand received the following Superstars: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is expected to join RAW next week as well.

- Ricochet has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his mother after her home, the house he grew up in, was recently destroyed in a fire. Ricochet's mom, her boyfriend and her boyfriend's two children lived in the home. The campaign can be found at the link below and has currently raised $11,285 of a $1 goal, with 329 people in 1 day.

Ricochet wrote, "Monday afternoon I found out that my mom came home from the theatre to find her house engulfed in flames. Luckily my mom, her boyfriend and his two boys are all okay, but devastated from losing all of the memories that were in this house. Not only memories that they have made together, but from me and my brothers childhood, my son growing up and everything in between.

I've never done a Gofundme before and wouldn't be doing this one right now if I didn't feel it necessary in this crucial situation, but I knew I wanted to do something that could take this horrible negative and possibly turn it into something positive for them. If you are able to donate anything at all it will be greatly appreciated. If you are not able to donate, your love and support will be just as appreciated. This is something I want to do to show my mom that she is not alone in this and that we are all here for them in their time of need.

Thank you all so very much."