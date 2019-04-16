Roman Reigns and Elias are now on the SmackDown roster, coming over in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup from RAW.
Tonight's SmackDown saw Vince McMahon come out to announce the biggest talent acquisition in the history of the blue brand - Elias. Vince praised Elias before he came out, but Elias' performance was interrupted by Reigns. Reigns ended the show with a Superman Punch to Vince, and a Superman Punch plus a Spear to Elias.
Buddy Murphy is also now on the SmackDown roster. He joins the blue brand from WWE 205 Live. His roster move was announced with a backstage promo on SmackDown tonight.
Below are shots of Reigns, Elias and Murphy on tonight's SmackDown from the Belle Centre in Montreal:
