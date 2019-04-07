Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to become the new WWE Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 35 event.
This is Kofi's first run with the WWE Title. Bryan won the title back on November 13 with a win over AJ Styles during SmackDown in St. Louis.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
