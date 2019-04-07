Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to become the new WWE Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 35 event.

This is Kofi's first run with the WWE Title. Bryan won the title back on November 13 with a win over AJ Styles during SmackDown in St. Louis.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:

Clap your hands for your NEW WWE Champion... KOFI KINGSTON!!!



The press booth just exploded with applause, that hasn't happened all night. Keep in mind there's also a bunch of NXT talent and WWE Hall of Famers sitting up here as well.



- @WIncRebel #WrestleMania #KofiMania pic.twitter.com/6eu58mcmj1 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 8, 2019