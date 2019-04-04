- Above is a great new promo to promote the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. The video features the two NXT Superstars training for the biggest match of their careers.

- The enhancement talents who played the SNL co-stars in the squash match against Braun Strowman on this week's WWE RAW in Washington, DC were local indie wrestlers Elijah King and Brandon Scott. Scott played Colin Jost while King played Michael Che.

- Gargano, Ember Moon, EC3 and Lacey Evans visited the Hackensack University Medical Center Children's Hospital to visit with kids on Wednesday as a part of the WrestleMania 35 Week events. As seen below, they also presented Dr. Derek Hanson with the WWE Community Champion Award: