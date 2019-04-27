Impact Rebellion will take place tomorrow from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Join us for full live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET!

Headlining the card will be Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage with Lance Storm as the Special Guest Referee. Also, the Impact Knockouts, Tag Team, and X Division titles will be defended.

The event will be on traditional PPV and FITE for $39.99.

Below is the full card.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

Special Guest Referee: Lance Storm

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz)

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim

The Rascalz (Dez, Wentz & Trey) vs. Moose & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

Scarlett Bordeaux hosts a Smoke Show segment.