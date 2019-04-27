Impact Rebellion will take place tomorrow from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Join us for full live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET!
Headlining the card will be Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage with Lance Storm as the Special Guest Referee. Also, the Impact Knockouts, Tag Team, and X Division titles will be defended.
The event will be on traditional PPV and FITE for $39.99.
Below is the full card.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage
Special Guest Referee: Lance Storm
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH)
Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz)
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim
The Rascalz (Dez, Wentz & Trey) vs. Moose & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)
Scarlett Bordeaux hosts a Smoke Show segment.