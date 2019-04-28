Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET!

The event will be on traditional PPV and FITE for $39.99.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

Special Guest Referee: Lance Storm

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz)

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim

The Rascalz (Dez, Wentz & Trey) vs. Moose & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Rohit Raju