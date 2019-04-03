Impact United We Stand will take place tomorrow (4/4) from the Rahway Reaction Center in Rahway, New Jersey. Join us for live coverage beginning at 11 pm ET!
Headlining the card will be Fenix and Pentagon Jr. vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu in an Extreme Rules Tag Team Match. Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace, Katie Forbes, and Rosemary, while the X Division Champion Rich Swann will face Flamita.
The event will air live on FITE for $19.99. Below is the final card for tomorrow's show.
EXTREME RULES TAG TEAM MATCH
The Lucha Bros (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Flamita
ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR A FUTURE X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Jake Crist vs. Dante Fox vs. Jack Evans vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Johnny Impact
MONSTER'S BALL MATCH
Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan
Tessa Blanchard vs. Joey Ryan
The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Promociones Dorado (Low-Ki and Ricky Martinez)
Team Impact (Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and TBD) vs. Team Lucha Underground (Aerostar, Drago, Daga and Marty the Moth)