Impact United We Stand will take place tomorrow (4/4) from the Rahway Reaction Center in Rahway, New Jersey. Join us for live coverage beginning at 11 pm ET!

Headlining the card will be Fenix and Pentagon Jr. vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu in an Extreme Rules Tag Team Match. Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace, Katie Forbes, and Rosemary, while the X Division Champion Rich Swann will face Flamita.

The event will air live on FITE for $19.99. Below is the final card for tomorrow's show.

EXTREME RULES TAG TEAM MATCH

The Lucha Bros (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Flamita

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR A FUTURE X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Jake Crist vs. Dante Fox vs. Jack Evans vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Johnny Impact

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard vs. Joey Ryan

The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Promociones Dorado (Low-Ki and Ricky Martinez)

Team Impact (Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and TBD) vs. Team Lucha Underground (Aerostar, Drago, Daga and Marty the Moth)