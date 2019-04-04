Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the Impact Wrestling United We Stand PPV from Rahway Reaction Center in Rahway, New Jersey. Join us for live coverage beginning at 11 pm ET!

You can watch the event on FITE for $19.99.

You can watch the event on FITE for $19.99.

EXTREME RULES TAG TEAM MATCH

The Lucha Bros (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Flamita

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR A FUTURE X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Jake Crist vs. Dante Fox vs. Jack Evans vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Johnny Impact

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard vs. Joey Ryan

The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Promociones Dorado (Low-Ki and Ricky Martinez)

Team Impact (Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and TBD) vs. Team Lucha Underground (Aerostar, Drago, Daga and Marty the Moth)