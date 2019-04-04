- Above is the return of the WWE Game Night series, featuring host Heath Slater. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley face off in a football challenge. The video also features NFL players Zak DeOssie, Jay Alford and BJ Hill of the New York Giants.

- WWE has announced that Corey Graves and Renee Young will be hosting the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday from the Barclays Center in New York City. Maria Menounos will be back to host the Red Carpet special that begins at 6pm ET.

- Indie veteran and former WWE developmental talent Ace Steel spent last week working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Steel revealed the gig on Twitter and thanked everyone there.

He wrote, "Had a great time working with the amazing staff and students @WWEPC last week. My thanks to everyone for their hospitality and hard work. I know @WWENXT will kill it at TAKEOVER!!"

You can see Steel's full tweet below: