- Above is video of tension between members of The Undisputed Era after Adam Cole failed to capture the vacant WWE NXT Title in the "Takeover: New York" main event with Johnny Gargano last night.

- ECW Original Taz was backstage for last night's Takeover event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to PWInsider. Taz lives in the area but this would have been the first time in years where he attended a WWE event.

- As noted, Takeover saw WALTER capture the WWE UK Title from Pete Dunne after a 685 day reign. Triple H tweeted the following on both Superstars after the show: