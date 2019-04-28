Impact Wrestling initially announced Scarlett Bordeaux would host a Smoke Show segment at tonight's Rebellion PPV from Toronto. On Twitter, Rohit Raju called out Impact for handing Bordeaux a spot on the show, while he had yet to be on a PPV in the two years he's been with the company.
"My second year Impact Wrestling and I haven't been on one major PPV, no t-shirts, and ZERO love for the DHS," Raju wrote. "Yet here we are GIVING Scarlett Bordeaux a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show. Truly 'well deserved.' YOU DON'T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!"
Bordeaux would write back, "Awwww...are you mad because you're not on the PPV? Is that what this is about? Well, would you like to talk about it or fight about it? Better yet—tell me in person at #Rebellion. Man up or b---- out."
Impact has decided to book a match between the two wrestlers, below is the updated card. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage
Special Guest Referee: Lance Storm
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH)
Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz)
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim
The Rascalz (Dez, Wentz & Trey) vs. Moose & The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Rohit Raju
BREAKING: After observing the back and forth on social media, IMPACT management has announced that tonight's Live Smoke Show will be replaced by @Lady_Scarlett13 vs @HakimZane one-on-one! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/NZlvYjLsLW— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2019
