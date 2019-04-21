- Artist Rob Schamberger's most recent Canvas 2 Canvas is about SmackDown Live and former heart of 205, Ali. You can watch Schamberger create the artwork in the video above.

- WWE's newest poll is all about who has the best abs in the business. The poll, which leaves out Finn Balor on purpose includes Alexa Bliss, Bobby Roode, Zach Ryder, Becky Lynch, Karl Anderson, Xavier Woods, Elias, Sasha Banks, Tony Nese, and Seth Rollins as choices. You can vote right here.

- Today since it's Easter, Big E wrote Happy Easter, but he also shared a Bible verse that could be related to Kevin Owens. The verse is from Matthew 7:15 and it talks about beware of false prophets because they could really be wolves in sheep's clothing.

Last week during SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens became an honorary member of The New Day since Big E has been injured. Below is Big E's tweet: