Tonight, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will join forces for the highly anticipated G-1 Supercard, taking place inside Madison Square Garden. This will be the first time in nearly sixty years that a wrestling promotion other than WWE has booked out the venue, and the show is completely sold out.

For the Ring of Honor World Champion, Jay Lethal, the pressure is on at G-1 Supercard, as he has to defend his World Title against both Matt Taven and Marty Scurll in a three-way ladder match. In the grand scheme of things, Lethal is just excited that he has this opportunity to perform at MSG without having to apply the traditional WWE method.

"Every wrestler from my generation thought that the only way to work in Madison Square Garden was to work for the WWE or fill out an application to work security," Lethal said. "I get to go there without doing either of those two things... I feel like my career is like winning the lottery. Everything just seems to go right."

Lethal was only fifteen when he got his firs break in pro wrestling, and he continued pursuing his craft while becoming a member of Impact/Total Nonstop Action Wresting. There, with the encouragement of WWE legends like Kevin Nash and Ric Flair, Lethal learned to apply his spot-on imitations of WWE Hall of Famers to his in-ring gimmick.

"Anytime it got quiet [in the Impact locker room], I would start talking like Savage," Lethal explained. "Everyone loved it."

Lethal is in awe at how far his career has come since those earlier days in Impact Wrestling, and he's ready to show the sold-out crowd what ROH is all about.

"I couldn't write my story any better," Lethal said. "We are wrestling a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden and I am champion. A few years ago, I would have said this is impossible. But it is a reality."

ROH/NJPW G-1 Supercard will take place tonight from Madison Square Garden. As always, we will provide live coverage of the event.

Source: tampabay.com