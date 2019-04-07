Jay White appeared at the Bullet Club Block Party in New Jersey, one day after losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard. Wrestling Inc. was on hand for the event and got his reaction on losing to Okada.

In regards to the loss, White thought Okada finally decided to stop joking around after losing his first two singles matches to White, and brought back the "real" Rainmaker at last night's show.

"He had a two year reign, he's no push over, which I knew going into it," White said. "I had seen a number of times—now I'm not talking about [Bullet Club fans] when I say this, but a lot of other wrestlers' fans, they seem to take my lightly or not take my seriously. If you look into the build-up to our Tokyo Dome match, again, it's all fun and games for him, he's joking and laughing. I beat him in 14 minutes, a record in the Tokyo Dome.

"I kept saying to him, 'You need to take my seriously or I'm going to make light work of you again.' I guess he took my advice. A lot of people have been wanting the 'real' Rainmaker to come back and looks like we may have that after thirty plus minutes from last night. Yes, he managed to take the belt away from me, but I'm only 26 years old and I've only been back in New Japan for about a year and a half. Someone was just talking to me at the London show, maybe going for the belt there. I'm not going to wait until August to go back for my belt, I should get a rematch straight away, whenever I want."

NJPW's London event, Royal Quest, is on August 31, but he's aiming for a much closer date.

"We have the [Road to] Wrestling Dontaku tour, we don't know what's going to happen with that, but you can guarantee on the first show I'm going to put myself in the title picture," White continued. "And I'm gonna go to the main event in the main show of that tour and get my belt back."

This year's Wrestling Dontaku events take place on May 3 and 4 in Fukuoka. You can check out White's full comments in the video below.

