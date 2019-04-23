WWE Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy suffered an injury at Saturday's night's SmackDown live event in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The Hardyz had teamed up at that event to defeat The Usos.

Meltzer reported that Hardy appeared to have suffered some sort of leg injury. At Sunday's SmackDown live event in Rochester, Minnesota, Jeff was in Matt's corner and was said to be "limping significantly." At the show, Matt defeated Jimmy Uso.

At Monday's live event in Sioux City, Iowa, Matt Hardy teamed with R-Truth to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The Hardy Boyz had just defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the April 9th edition of SmackDown Live. They are the first team to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

No other details are known about Jeff's injury. We will have more as it becomes available.