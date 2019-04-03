WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has officially joined All Elite Wrestling.

JR's AEW signing was revealed in the latest episode of "Road to Double Or Nothing," seen above. The episode features AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes praising Ross, and Ross talking about signing with the company.

It was also revealed that Excalibur and Alex Marvez will be on the AEW announce team. Alicia A will serve as the backstage correspondent and former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts will be the AEW ring announcer. Brandi Rhodes said she made the decision to sign Roberts.

JR's WWE contract just expired at the end of March.

AEW sent us the following press release on JR's signing. It was noted that JR has signed the most lucrative deal in commentary history, which is for three years.